Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Special Show

Alice will be joined by his former bandmates Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce for a special performance during his May 14th concert at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Andrew Jackson Hall in Nashville.

Cooper and his current band will be playing and then Alice will be joined by Dunaway, Smith and Bruce for a special "mini-set". All three also appear on Alice's forthcoming Bob Ezrin produced album.

Alice had this to say about the special show, "We've recorded much of my last album and my new one in Nashville and it's such a great music town. With so many musician, songwriter and producer friends here, as well as great rock fans who come to our concerts, it's special to be performing with Neal, Michael and Dennis in Nashville for them."