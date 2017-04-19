Paramore Tease New Album With Cryptic Social Media Post

Late Monday (April 17), the band began rolling out vague logos to its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles. The image itself seems to be in block lettering while the background is a light purple.

If you're a fan of the band's, it would be wise to keep your eyes peeled to their social media accounts for the full reveal in the coming days. Meanwhile, fans and fan pages have been freaking out at the thought of the band's first new album in four years. Read more and see the post here.