Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce European Fall Tour
04-19-2017
.
Queen

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that they have added a new European (including UK and Ireland) leg to their tour plans, in addition to their previously announce North American trek this summer.

The band will be kicking off the mainland portion of the tour on November 1st in Prague at the O2 Arena and will finish on November 17th in Kaunas, Lithuania at the Zalgiris Arena.

They will then head across the channel and begin the UK/Ireland portion on November 25th in Dublin at the 3 Arena and conclude the tour on December 15th in London.

Roger Taylor promises that the upcoming tour "will look entirely different to the show we took around before. Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along. But we don't use it all. We don't play to click track. It's 100% live. We're planning on doing stuff we either haven't done before or haven't done for a long time. We started as an albums band, that's what we were. The fact that we had hits was just a byproduct."

Brian May adds, "The general public knows the hits, so you've got to cater for that, but we can chuck in a few things that people really don't expect. We'll do quite a bit more of that this time around. There are so many dimensions to Adam, which of course fits with our music. He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty, and you have all those dimensions, and we can explore that even more."

Lambert shared these comments, "What people should know if they came to the shows a couple of years back, is obviously we will still be playing the big hit songs you know and love from Queen, but we thought it would be good to challenge ourselves a bit.

"Change it up a little bit, change the visuals, change all the technology, change the set list to some degree. We will probably be pulling some other songs out of the Queen catalogue which we haven't done before, which I am very excited about."

Queen + Adam Lambert European Tour Dates
1st November - Prague, Czech Republic, O2 Arena
2nd November - Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle
4th November - Budapest, Hungary, Sportarena
6th November - Lodz, Poland, Atlas Arena
8th November - Vienna, Austria, Stadhalle
10th November - Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
12th November - Luxembourg, Amneville Galaxie
13th November - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
17th November - Kaunas, Lithuania, Zalgiris Arena
25th November - Dublin, 3 Arena
26th November - Belfast, SSE Arena
28th November - Liverpool, Echo Arena
30th November - Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena
1st December - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
3rd December - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
5th December - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
6th December - Leeds, First Direct Arena
8th December - Sheffield, Motorpoint Arena
9th December - Manchester, Arena
12th December - London, 02 Arena
15th December - London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

advertisement

Queen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen and Adam Lambert Announce European Fall Tour

Freddie Mercury Biopic To Finally Hit Theaters Next Year

Queens Of The Stone Age Reveal New Music Release Plans

Queen Release New 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Video

Queen Themed Monopoly Game Coming In May

Queen and Adam Lambert Add Date To Summer Tour

Red Queen Release 'Insidious' Video

Singled Out: Jetty Rae's Queen of the Universe

Adam Lambert and James Corden Do Queen Sing Off Battle

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour


More Stories for Queen

Queen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Special Show- Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour- Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover- Peter Criss- more

Ritchie Blackmore Records New Songs With Rainbow Singer- Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall- Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour- more

AC/DC With Axl Rose Belittled By Former Member- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Guitarist Allan Holdsworth Dead At 70- KISS Star Peter Criss Confirms His Final U.S. Show- more

Page Too:
Kendrick Lamar Releases 'DNA.' Video Starring Don Cheadle- Prince Search Warrants Unsealed By Officials- Lights Announces Album and Comic Book Series- Drake and Migos- more

The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart- Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer- Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album- more

Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album- Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times- Glen Campbell Final Album 'Adios'- Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Special Show

Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour

Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover

KISS Star Peter Criss Explains Why He Is Retiring

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce European Fall Tour

Jimmy Fallon Tributes David Bowie On SNL

Life Of Agony Release 'World Gone Mad' Video

Anathema Announce North American Summer Tour

Airbourne Announce New Member and RSD Release

Def Leppard TV Special Preview Goes Online

Paramore Tease New Album With Cryptic Social Media Post

Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week

Fit For An Autopsy Announce Summer Tour

Nine Inch Nails Remix Todd Rundrgen's 'Deaf Ears'

Royal Blood Announce North American Summer Tour

Paul Collins' Beat's Lost EPs To Finally Be Released

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kendrick Lamar Releases 'DNA' Video Starring Don Cheadle

Prince Search Warrants Unsealed By Officials

Lights Announces Album and Comic Book Series

Lady Gaga Plans To Film Movie Scenes With Bradley Cooper At Coachella

Drake and Migos Perform With Future At Coachella

Lana Del Rey Previews New Song She Wrote After Coachella

Zedd and Alessia Cara Release 'Stay' Video

Eileen Carey Streams New Song 'Good Bad Girl'

Carrie Underwood Sings Anthem At Husband's NHL Playoff Game

Hugh Masterson Announces New Album 'Lost + Found'

Shawn Mendes Announces New Single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Buckstein Announces New EP 'Country Side'

The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart

Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer

Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album

Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.