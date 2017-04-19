|
Queen and Adam Lambert Announce European Fall Tour
Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that they have added a new European (including UK and Ireland) leg to their tour plans, in addition to their previously announce North American trek this summer. The band will be kicking off the mainland portion of the tour on November 1st in Prague at the O2 Arena and will finish on November 17th in Kaunas, Lithuania at the Zalgiris Arena. They will then head across the channel and begin the UK/Ireland portion on November 25th in Dublin at the 3 Arena and conclude the tour on December 15th in London. Roger Taylor promises that the upcoming tour "will look entirely different to the show we took around before. Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along. But we don't use it all. We don't play to click track. It's 100% live. We're planning on doing stuff we either haven't done before or haven't done for a long time. We started as an albums band, that's what we were. The fact that we had hits was just a byproduct." Brian May adds, "The general public knows the hits, so you've got to cater for that, but we can chuck in a few things that people really don't expect. We'll do quite a bit more of that this time around. There are so many dimensions to Adam, which of course fits with our music. He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty, and you have all those dimensions, and we can explore that even more." Lambert shared these comments, "What people should know if they came to the shows a couple of years back, is obviously we will still be playing the big hit songs you know and love from Queen, but we thought it would be good to challenge ourselves a bit. "Change it up a little bit, change the visuals, change all the technology, change the set list to some degree. We will probably be pulling some other songs out of the Queen catalogue which we haven't done before, which I am very excited about." Queen + Adam Lambert European Tour Dates
