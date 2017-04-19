Royal Blood Announce North American Summer Tour

The first portion of the U.S. and Canadian leg will begin on June 2nd in Boston at the Paradise Rock Club followed by an appearance at this year's Governors Ball in New York and will conclude at the Bonnaroo festival on June 11th.

The band will then play a series of European festival dates before returning to North American for the bulk of the leg that will run until August 16th where it will finish up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern.

They will be touring in support of their forthcoming album "How Did We Get So Dark?," which will be hitting stores on June 16th.

Royal Blood Tour Dates.

05/17 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Corn Exchange

05/18 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

05/19 - Southampton, UK - O2 Guildhall

05/20 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy

06/02 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

06/02-04 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival

06/06 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

06/07 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

06/09 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

06/10 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

06/11 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/22 - St. Austell, UK - Eden Project

06/23-25 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Music Festival

06/23-25 - ScheeÃŸel, DE - Hurricane Festival

06/23-25 - Neuhausen ob Eck, DE - Southside Festival

06/28 - Gdynia, PL - Open'er Festival

06/30 - Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter

07/01 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

07/02 - Marmande, FR - Garorock Festival

07/06 - Alges, PT - NOS Alive Festival

07/07 - Bilbao, ES - BBK Bilbao Festival

07/09 - Belfort, FR - Les Eurockeennes Festival

07/10 - Lyon, FR - Theatres Romains de Fourviere

07/11 - Montreux, CH - Montreux Jazz Festival

07/12 - Bern, CH - Gurtenfestival

07/14 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier

07/15 - Carhaix, FR - Site De Kerampuilh

07/16 - Joensuu, FI - Ilosaarirock

07/21-23 - Byron Bay, AU - Splendour in the Grass Festival

07/29 - Oro-Medonte, ON - WayHome Music Festival

07/31 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert

08/01 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

08/03 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

08/05 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

08/08 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

08/09 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

08/10 - Portland, OR - Roseland

08/12 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music Festival

08/13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

08/15 - San Diego, CA - North PArk Observatory

08/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

08/19 - Osaka, JP - Summer Sonic Festival

08/20 - Tokyo, JP - Summer Sonic Festival