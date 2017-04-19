Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Royal Blood Announce North American Summer Tour
04-19-2017
.
Royal Blood

Royal Blood have followed the announcement of their new studio album by revealing that they have added a North American leg to their upcoming world tour plans.

The first portion of the U.S. and Canadian leg will begin on June 2nd in Boston at the Paradise Rock Club followed by an appearance at this year's Governors Ball in New York and will conclude at the Bonnaroo festival on June 11th.

The band will then play a series of European festival dates before returning to North American for the bulk of the leg that will run until August 16th where it will finish up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern.

They will be touring in support of their forthcoming album "How Did We Get So Dark?," which will be hitting stores on June 16th.

Royal Blood Tour Dates.
05/17 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Corn Exchange
05/18 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy
05/19 - Southampton, UK - O2 Guildhall
05/20 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy
06/02 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
06/02-04 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival
06/06 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
06/07 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
06/09 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
06/10 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
06/11 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/22 - St. Austell, UK - Eden Project
06/23-25 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Music Festival
06/23-25 - ScheeÃŸel, DE - Hurricane Festival
06/23-25 - Neuhausen ob Eck, DE - Southside Festival
06/28 - Gdynia, PL - Open'er Festival
06/30 - Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter
07/01 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival
07/02 - Marmande, FR - Garorock Festival
07/06 - Alges, PT - NOS Alive Festival
07/07 - Bilbao, ES - BBK Bilbao Festival
07/09 - Belfort, FR - Les Eurockeennes Festival
07/10 - Lyon, FR - Theatres Romains de Fourviere
07/11 - Montreux, CH - Montreux Jazz Festival
07/12 - Bern, CH - Gurtenfestival
07/14 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier
07/15 - Carhaix, FR - Site De Kerampuilh
07/16 - Joensuu, FI - Ilosaarirock
07/21-23 - Byron Bay, AU - Splendour in the Grass Festival
07/29 - Oro-Medonte, ON - WayHome Music Festival
07/31 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert
08/01 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
08/03 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
08/05 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
08/08 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
08/09 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
08/10 - Portland, OR - Roseland
08/12 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music Festival
08/13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
08/15 - San Diego, CA - North PArk Observatory
08/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
08/19 - Osaka, JP - Summer Sonic Festival
08/20 - Tokyo, JP - Summer Sonic Festival

