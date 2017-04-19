|
Singled Out: The Lunas' Until I'm Dead
.
The Lunas frontman James Priestner tells us about their new single "Until I'm Dead" which will be one of the tracks features on their forthcoming EP "Curious Life". Here is the story: "Until I'm Dead" started while on our first Canadian tour. We were sound checking in London Ontario and I started plucking through a chord to see if my guitar was coming through the PA and I remember really liking what I was playing. I stopped soundcheck for a quick second, pulled out my iPhone, and voice memo'ed the melody I was humming. After the show I went to our RV and wrote a verse and a chorus. It was inspired by a book I was reading called "Shantaram" by Gregory David Roberts. The main character is a very smart guy but wrestles with his own demons. He's a drug addict, a criminal and a philosopher all in one. He wants to change and live a normal life but he always finds himself in the same situations because that's all he knows. It's a life he can't really get away from as much as he wants to. The song is about the never ending challenge of navigating your way through the unexpectedness of life. You're put into situations and you have to deal with them, making decisions of different proportions all the time. Sometimes they're the right ones and sometimes they aren't, but once you've made a choice you have to live with the outcome, there's no "rewind" button in this crazy life we live. The line in the chorus, "This is life for me until I'm dead" - is referring to the idea that this concept never really ends. We'll always be faced with decisions and have to do our best to make what we think are the right ones. Quite a never ending challenge! This is a song we're really proud of and hope you'll listen and dig it as well! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!
"Until I'm Dead" started while on our first Canadian tour. We were sound checking in London Ontario and I started plucking through a chord to see if my guitar was coming through the PA and I remember really liking what I was playing. I stopped soundcheck for a quick second, pulled out my iPhone, and voice memo'ed the melody I was humming. After the show I went to our RV and wrote a verse and a chorus.
It was inspired by a book I was reading called "Shantaram" by Gregory David Roberts. The main character is a very smart guy but wrestles with his own demons. He's a drug addict, a criminal and a philosopher all in one. He wants to change and live a normal life but he always finds himself in the same situations because that's all he knows. It's a life he can't really get away from as much as he wants to.
The song is about the never ending challenge of navigating your way through the unexpectedness of life. You're put into situations and you have to deal with them, making decisions of different proportions all the time. Sometimes they're the right ones and sometimes they aren't, but once you've made a choice you have to live with the outcome, there's no "rewind" button in this crazy life we live.
The line in the chorus, "This is life for me until I'm dead" - is referring to the idea that this concept never really ends. We'll always be faced with decisions and have to do our best to make what we think are the right ones. Quite a never ending challenge!
This is a song we're really proud of and hope you'll listen and dig it as well!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!
• Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour
• Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover
• KISS Star Peter Criss Explains Why He Is Retiring
• Queen and Adam Lambert Announce European Fall Tour
• Jimmy Fallon Tributes David Bowie On SNL
• Life Of Agony Release 'World Gone Mad' Video
• Anathema Announce North American Summer Tour
• Airbourne Announce New Member and RSD Release
• Def Leppard TV Special Preview Goes Online
• Paramore Tease New Album With Cryptic Social Media Post
• Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week
• Fit For An Autopsy Announce Summer Tour
• Nine Inch Nails Remix Todd Rundrgen's 'Deaf Ears'
• Royal Blood Announce North American Summer Tour
• Paul Collins' Beat's Lost EPs To Finally Be Released
• Prince Search Warrants Unsealed By Officials
• Lights Announces Album and Comic Book Series
• Lady Gaga Plans To Film Movie Scenes With Bradley Cooper At Coachella
• Drake and Migos Perform With Future At Coachella
• Lana Del Rey Previews New Song She Wrote After Coachella
• Zedd and Alessia Cara Release 'Stay' Video
• Eileen Carey Streams New Song 'Good Bad Girl'
• Carrie Underwood Sings Anthem At Husband's NHL Playoff Game
• Hugh Masterson Announces New Album 'Lost + Found'
• Shawn Mendes Announces New Single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
• Buckstein Announces New EP 'Country Side'
• The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart
• Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer
• Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album
• Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.