Singled Out: The Lunas' Until I'm Dead

"Until I'm Dead" started while on our first Canadian tour. We were sound checking in London Ontario and I started plucking through a chord to see if my guitar was coming through the PA and I remember really liking what I was playing. I stopped soundcheck for a quick second, pulled out my iPhone, and voice memo'ed the melody I was humming. After the show I went to our RV and wrote a verse and a chorus.

It was inspired by a book I was reading called "Shantaram" by Gregory David Roberts. The main character is a very smart guy but wrestles with his own demons. He's a drug addict, a criminal and a philosopher all in one. He wants to change and live a normal life but he always finds himself in the same situations because that's all he knows. It's a life he can't really get away from as much as he wants to.

The song is about the never ending challenge of navigating your way through the unexpectedness of life. You're put into situations and you have to deal with them, making decisions of different proportions all the time. Sometimes they're the right ones and sometimes they aren't, but once you've made a choice you have to live with the outcome, there's no "rewind" button in this crazy life we live.

The line in the chorus, "This is life for me until I'm dead" - is referring to the idea that this concept never really ends. We'll always be faced with decisions and have to do our best to make what we think are the right ones. Quite a never ending challenge!

This is a song we're really proud of and hope you'll listen and dig it as well!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!