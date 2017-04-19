Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week

04-19-2017

Superjoint will be kicking off the second leg of their Caught Up In The Gears US tour this Friday, April 21st in San Antonio, Texas with support from Battlecross and Child Bite. Frontman Philip H. Anselmo had this to say, "It is our pleasure to be playing a show near you this April and May with Battlecross and Child Bite. Come as you are, bring a guest, spread the word! Let the generations unite! So much love to all the incredibly awesome Superjoint fans out there!"



The band has also announced that they will be taking part in the first annual Metal Maya event at the Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun. The four day metal adventure will run from October 29th through November 2nd and will feature performances from Anthrax, Overkill, Metal Allegiance, Death Angel, Crowbar and more.



Superjoint Tour Dates:

4/21 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

4/22 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX

4/23 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

4/25 - Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ

4/26 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

4/27 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

4/29 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

4/30 - Slim's - San Fransico, CA

5/02 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

5/03 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

5/05 - Pub Station - Bilings, MT

5/06 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

5/07 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

5/09 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

5/10 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO [ticket]

5/12 - The Cotilion - Wichita, KS

5/13 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

5/14 - Trees - Dallas, TX

10/29 - 11/02 - Metal Maya - Puerto Morelos, MX