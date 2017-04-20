Backstreet Boys Announce Their 8th Annual Cruise

The Backstreet Boys cruise will be a four day affair, setting sail from Miami on May 3, 2018, visiting Grand Turk, before returning on the 7th. Howie D shared his excitement by proclaiming "get your sleep now because there's no sleeping on the Backstreet Boys cruise."

Nick Carter adds, "Every year we have the best time on these cruises. Being able to spend quality time with our fans, making these four days all about BSB without the limitations of a single performance. This is just another way for us to say thank you to our fans, and everyone ends up having an unforgettable time!" Find more details here.