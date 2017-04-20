Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Blondie Release 'Long Time' Music Video
04-20-2017
Blondie

Blondie have released a new music video for their single "Long Time" and the band has announced that the track will featured in their special limited edition Record Store Day offering.

The song comes from the group's forthcoming studio album "Pollinator," which is set to be released on May 5th. The video was directed by Dikayl Rimmasch and shot in New York City.

The special Record Store Day release of the single will be issued on 7" vinyl and will also feature the non-album cut of a song called "The Breaks". It will be limited to just 750 copies and will be available in select U.S. record stores. Watch the video here.

