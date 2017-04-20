Blondie Release 'Long Time' Music Video

The song comes from the group's forthcoming studio album "Pollinator," which is set to be released on May 5th. The video was directed by Dikayl Rimmasch and shot in New York City.

The special Record Store Day release of the single will be issued on 7" vinyl and will also feature the non-album cut of a song called "The Breaks". It will be limited to just 750 copies and will be available in select U.S. record stores. Watch the video here.