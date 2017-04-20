Blues Music Awards Week Announced

The 38th class of Blues Hall of Fame inductees will be feted at a ceremony May 10 that will take place at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts (225 S. Main St.) beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Honorees include Johnny Copeland, Henry Gray, Willie Johnson, Latimore, Amy van Singel, Magic Slim, and Mavis Staples, W.C. Handy's book, Father of the Blues, and a number of classic recordings, among them John Lee Hooker's album Real Folk Blues, inducted during his centennial year.

A 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception precedes the induction ceremony, which will be highlighted by testimonials, video clips, and acceptance speeches. Tickets cost $100 and are available at Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Tickets.

On May 11, the Blues Music Awards will be presented at the Memphis Cook Convention Center (255 N. Main St.). Sugar Ray Norcia leads this year's contenders with seven nominations, with other blues greats to include quadruple nominee Chicago-based guitarist Toronzo Cannon and triple nominees Bobby Rush, Kenny Neal, William Bell and the Nick Moss Band battling it out for the hotly contested Best Album honors.

Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. in the Convention Center's Grand Lobby with a pre-awards party, where some BMA nominees will perform. The ceremony, in the Grand Ballroom, includes more nominee performances, a seated dinner and, of course, the presentation of the awards. Tickets are $150 and may be purchased at Blues Music Awards Tickets. Find more details here