B.o.B Announces North American Summer Tour

The tour will be kicking off on June 8th at the Hooligans Music Hall in Jacksonville, NC and is scheduled to wrap up on July 27th in Myrtle Beach, SC at Senor Frogs.

B.o.B is launching the tour in support of his forthcoming album "Ether" which is set to be released on May 12th and features the hit track "4 Lit". The video for the track was released last week and has already amassed over 2.8 million views.

The Elements Tour Dates:

6/8 -- Jacksonville, NC -- Hooligans Music Hall

6/9 -- Leesburg, VA -- Tally Ho Theatre

6/10 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- Diesel

6/11 -- Amityville, NY -- Revolution

6/12 -- New York, NY -- BB King's

6/15 -- Kalamazoo, MI -- Wild Bull Saloon

6/16 -- Indianapolis, IN -- The Vogue

6/18 -- Columbus, OH -- Alrosa Villa

6/21 -- Traverse City, MI -- Ground Zero

6/22 -- Arlington Heights, IL -- House of Music & Ent.

6/23 -- Minneapolis, MN -- LX MPLS

6/24 -- Green Bay, WI -- Sandlot Ent. Complex

6/25 -- Des Moines, IA -- Val Air Ballroom

6/26 -- Kansas City, MO -- Riot Room

6/27 -- Denver, CO -- Roxy Theatre

6/28 -- Greely, CO -- Moxi Theatre

6/29 -- Bozeman, MT -- Mixers Saloon

7/1 -- Tacoma, WA -- Cultura Event Center

7/3 -- Seattle, WA -- Nectar Lounge

7/4 -- Vancouver, BC -- Alexander Gastown

7/6 -- Bend, OR -- Motown Ballroom

7/7 -- Eugene, OR -- HIFI Music Hall

7/8 -- Oakland, CA -- Complex Oakland

7/9 -- Los Angeles, CA -- Los Globos

7/11 -- Mesa, AZ -- Club Red

7/13 -- Lubbock, TX -- Cactus Courtyard

7/14 -- Dallas, TX -- Gas Monkey Live!

7/15 -- Corpus Christi, TX -- Concrete St Amphitheatre

7/16 -- San Angelo, TX -- Bill Aylor Sr. Riverstage

7/19 -- Austin, TX -- Givens Park

7/20 -- Jackson, MS -- Lucky's

7/21 -- Pensacola, FL -- Vinyl Hall

7/22 -- Miami, FL -- Sidebar

7/27 -- Myrtle Beach, SC -- Senor Frogs