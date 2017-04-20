|
B.o.B Announces North American Summer Tour
.
Rap star B.o.B has announced that they will be hitting the road this spring and summer for a North American trek that he will be calling The Elements Tour. The tour will be kicking off on June 8th at the Hooligans Music Hall in Jacksonville, NC and is scheduled to wrap up on July 27th in Myrtle Beach, SC at Senor Frogs. B.o.B is launching the tour in support of his forthcoming album "Ether" which is set to be released on May 12th and features the hit track "4 Lit". The video for the track was released last week and has already amassed over 2.8 million views. The Elements Tour Dates:
The tour will be kicking off on June 8th at the Hooligans Music Hall in Jacksonville, NC and is scheduled to wrap up on July 27th in Myrtle Beach, SC at Senor Frogs.
B.o.B is launching the tour in support of his forthcoming album "Ether" which is set to be released on May 12th and features the hit track "4 Lit". The video for the track was released last week and has already amassed over 2.8 million views.
The Elements Tour Dates:
• Journey Split With Steve Perry Over Stupid Issues Recalls Schon
• Paramore Announce New Album and Release 'Hard Times' Video
• Nickelback Release 'Feed The Machine' Video
• The Who Add Dates To North American Summer Tour
• Deep Purple In The Studio For 'Machine Head' Anniversary
• Landslide Of Fleetwood Mac Coming To TV
• Jawbreaker Reunion Part Of NIN, QOSTA Lead Riot Fest
• Rainbow Singer's Supergroup The Ferrymen Release New Video
• Metallica Hardwired Album Reaches Platinum Status
• Hendrix, Grateful Dead Lead Monterey Pop Anniversary Album
• Joe Bonamassa Announce Live Acoustic Album and Concert Film
• Blondie Release 'Long Time' Music Video
• Soilwork Announce New Member Lineup
• Blues Music Awards Week Announced
• New Found Glory Announce Album Release Show
• Drake The Victim Of A Strange Break In
• Lana Del Rey Streams New Song 'Lust For Life' Featuring The Weeknd
• Ed Sheeran Pranked With Intentionally Misspelled Tattoo
• B.o.B Announces North American Summer Tour
• Major Lazer's 'Run Up' Remixed By Sub Focus
• Jack Antonoff Performs New Bleachers Song On TV
• Backstreet Boys Announce Their 8th Annual Cruise
• Sam Outlaw Announces UK Summer Tour
• Singled Out: Alejandra Ribera's Carry Me
• Kendrick Lamar Releases 'DNA' Video Starring Don Cheadle
• Prince Search Warrants Unsealed By Officials
• Lights Announces Album and Comic Book Series
• Lady Gaga Plans To Film Movie Scenes With Bradley Cooper At Coachella
• Drake and Migos Perform With Future At Coachella
• Lana Del Rey Previews New Song She Wrote After Coachella
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.