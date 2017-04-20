Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Deep Purple In The Studio For 'Machine Head' Anniversary
04-20-2017
Deep Purple

The 45th anniversary of Deep Purple's landmark album "Machine Head" is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over these details:

Along with Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, Deep Purple are credited by many as the third jewel in the British hard rock crown. At the suggestion of their accountant, Deep Purple would look to save some money by recording their 1972 album Machine Head outside of the UK tax jurisdiction and in the quiet resort town of Montreux, Switzerland.

The events that transpired before and during the recording of Machine Head are legendary, immortalized in the band's iconic song "Smoke On The Water" which details the massive fire that destroyed the venue where Deep Purple were set to record. Singer Ian Gillan and bassist Roger Glover share with In The Studio host Redbeard the story that has become Rock and Roll folklore, resulting in Deep Purple leaving Switzerland with a career-defining album.

Ian Gillan: "We have always had a kind of aversion to recording studios, for various reasons… We are not very good studio workers… We are quite naive about studio technique and technology. We concentrated very much on the music." -

Roger Glover: "It (Montreux) was a very small sleepy town in the early Seventies… It was the place you retired to… And we're looking for somewhere we can make a lot of noise in the middle of the night. That's a pretty tall order." Stream the episode here.

