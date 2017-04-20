|
Ghostpoet Streaming New Song 'Immigrant Boogie'
.
Ghostpoet has released a stream of a new track called "Immigrant Boogie". The song is Obaro Ejimiwe's first new music since 2015's Mercury Prize nominated album "Shedding Skin." Obaro had this to say about the new musical offering: "The song is written in two halves - the first hopeful for a brighter future, while the second sees hope snatched away by forces beyond the control of the storyteller. "There is an important story to be told there, but I wrote the song in a way that aims to capture a broader human truth: that while we are all working for a better life for ourselves, we have to accept that we are not in control of the outcome." Stream it here.
