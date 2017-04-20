Ghostpoet Streaming New Song 'Immigrant Boogie'

Obaro had this to say about the new musical offering: "The song is written in two halves - the first hopeful for a brighter future, while the second sees hope snatched away by forces beyond the control of the storyteller.

"There is an important story to be told there, but I wrote the song in a way that aims to capture a broader human truth: that while we are all working for a better life for ourselves, we have to accept that we are not in control of the outcome." Stream it here.