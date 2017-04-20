Hendrix, Grateful Dead Lead Monterey Pop Anniversary Album

The album, entitled "Iconic Performances From The Monterey International Pop Festival", will hit stores and digital retailers on June 6th and will include previously unreleased performances from The Grateful Dead and Laura Nyro.

The other tracks will include other notable performances from artists like Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding, Big Brother & The Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Simon and Garfunkel, Buffalo Springfield, The Mamas & The Papas and more.

Tracklisting:

Buffalo Springfield - "For What It's Worth"

Paul Butterfield - "Driftin Blues"

The Grateful Dead - "Out In the Cold, Rain and Snow"

Siand Garfunkel - "Sounds of Silence"

Laura Nyro - "Poverty Train"

The Electric Flag - "Wine"

Jefferson Airplane - "White Rabbit"

Big Brother and the Holding Company (feat. Janis Joplin) - "Ball and Chain"

The Who - "Substitute"

Hugh Masekela - "Bajabula Bonke (Healing Song)"

Otis Redding - "I've Been Loving You Too Long"

Jimi Hendrix - "Like a Rolling Stone"

The Mamas & The Papas - "California Dreamin'"