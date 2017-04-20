Jack Antonoff Performs New Bleachers Song On TV

The song will be featured on Bleachers third album, Gone Now, which is scheduled to be released on June 2nd. Antonoff is Lorde's co-writer and co-producer but it is unclear if she will appear on the follow-up to 2015's Terrible Thrills, Vol. 2.

But it is known that another pop star Carly Rae Jepsen is featured on the song "Hate That you Know Me," which was released earlier this week. Watch the Kimmel performance here.