Jawbreaker Reunion Part Of NIN, QOSTA Lead Riot Fest

This year's installment of the music event will be taking place on September 15th, 16th and 17th at Douglas Park in Chicago and organizers have revealed the initial lineup.

Additional performers will include New Order, Paramore, Wu-Tang Clan, Bad Brains playing a special 40th Anniversary set, A Day To Remember, Gogol Bordello, Taking Back Sunday, Vic Mensa and more.

Also in the first wave of announced acts: Dirty Heads, TV on the Radio, Ministry, Dinosaur Jr., New Found Glory, Death From Above 1979, Bad Brains, FIDLAR, Action Bronson, Pennywise, Built to Spill, X, Peaches, The Lawrence Arms, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Orwells, Bayside, Say Anything, Mayday Parade, Streetlight Manifesto, Dead Cross, Minus the Bear, The Menzingers, LIARS, GWAR, Buzzcocks, GBH, Real Friends, Hot Water Music, Shabazz Palaces, Andrew W.K., Fishbone, The Story So Far, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Beach Slang, The Cribs, that dog., Knuckle Puck, Chon, Slaves, The Hotelier, The Flatliners, Dessa, Saul Williams, Nothing More, Alice Bag, Tobacco, Sleep On It, Downtown Boys, Engine 88, The Smith Street Band, The Regrettes, HDBeenDope, Gazebos, Kitten Forever and featuring Hellzapoppin' Circus Sideshow Revue. 25 additional acts are still to be announced.