Journey Split With Steve Perry Over Stupid Issues Recalls Schon
04-20-2017
.
Journey

The issued that caused Journey's split with former singer Steve Perry "were kind of stupid looking back" reflects Neal Schon in an interview following the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

The guitarist was understandably excited and emotional at the induction, not only over the Rock Hall honor, but also with reconnecting with Perry for the first time in over a decade at the event, and looked back at the issues which caused the singer to leave the group.

Schon discussed going into Perry' room at the induction event with Rolling Stone and shared his hope that they could rekindle their friendship. He said, "At the end of Journey, around [the 1996 album] 'Trial By Fire' or even 'Raised On Radio' [1986] we were having a falling out as far as the direction of the band. It was more or less like that.

"There were a lot of other issues going on that were kind of stupid looking back. I'd hoped we'd put everything aside and get back to our great friendship that we always had, the admiration and respect we had for one another. I felt like that was definitely there. Some of his friends were in the room with my wife and I, and they snapped some photos. People can genuinely see that he was very happy and so was I. Every picture tells a story."

Neil also revealed what happened when he reunited with Steve backstage at the induction, "I looked at him and said, 'Hey, man, I really miss you.' There was very good eye contact. It was real. It wasn't just things being said because of the ceremony and to keep things cool. He said, 'Coffee is way overdue for us.' I went, 'Let's do it. Please.'"

