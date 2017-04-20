Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Landslide Of Fleetwood Mac Coming To TV
04-20-2017
.
Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac fans set your DVRs as AXS TV have announce special marathon night called "Sunday Night Rocks: Mac Attack" that will be taking place on April 30th.

The special night of Fleetwood Mac focused programming will include the premiere of a rare 1986 concert film entitled "Steve Nicks: Rock A Little" that features Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton at 9pE/6pP.

The marathon will be kicking off with a Lindsey Buckingham episode of The Big Interview at 4:30PM E/ 1:30 P. that will be followed by drummer Mick Fleetwood taking a look back at some of the band's music videos in Video Killed The Radio Star: The Artist View Fleetwood Mac at 5:30E.

Mick will also be featured in an episode of Rock And Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar where the former Van Halen singer talks with and even jams with the iconic drummer at Fleetwood's On Front St.

The concert film "Fleetwood Mac, Live In Boston" from their Say You Will Tour and the 2012 special Lindsey Buckingham With Special Guest Stevie Nicks will also be broadcast as part of the special.

More Fleetwood Mac News

Fleetwood Mac Music
