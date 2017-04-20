Landslide Of Fleetwood Mac Coming To TV

The special night of Fleetwood Mac focused programming will include the premiere of a rare 1986 concert film entitled "Steve Nicks: Rock A Little" that features Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton at 9pE/6pP.

The marathon will be kicking off with a Lindsey Buckingham episode of The Big Interview at 4:30PM E/ 1:30 P. that will be followed by drummer Mick Fleetwood taking a look back at some of the band's music videos in Video Killed The Radio Star: The Artist View Fleetwood Mac at 5:30E.

Mick will also be featured in an episode of Rock And Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar where the former Van Halen singer talks with and even jams with the iconic drummer at Fleetwood's On Front St.

The concert film "Fleetwood Mac, Live In Boston" from their Say You Will Tour and the 2012 special Lindsey Buckingham With Special Guest Stevie Nicks will also be broadcast as part of the special.