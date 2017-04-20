Major Lazer's 'Run Up' Remixed By Sub Focus

The new remix was done by UK electro house DJ Sub Focus and is said to have added "his unique flair and flavor, giving the track a heavier spin and twisting the track's chilled vibes on their head," according to the announcement.

Major Lazer are gearing up for a busy summer with upcoming festival appearances including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Fuji Rock, Boston Calling, Way Out West and Zurich Open Air. Check out the new remis here.