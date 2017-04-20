Metallica Hardwired Album Reaches Platinum Status

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the project reached the plateau on April 12 through sales of a million equivalent album units, which blend traditional album sales, tracks sold from an album and on-demand audio and video streams.

Metallica recently saw a jump in sales of their tenth album when it was offered as part of a bundle with tickets to their summer stadium tour of North America when they went on sale in mid-February.

Fans could choose a physical CD or digital download, with redemptions of albums officially counting as a final sale in the week the customer redeems/receives the album.