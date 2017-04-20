New Found Glory Announce Album Release Show

The new studio effort will be released on April 28th and the next day the band will be taking the stage at Urban Outfitters at their Space 15 Twenty for the special event which will be taking place between 1-3PM local time.

To gain one of the 200 wristbands to the show, fans will need to purchase the exclusive Urban Outfitters vinyl edition of the album at Space 15 Twenty on its release date of April 28th, between 10am-10pm, according to the announcement.

The event will feature a intimate full band performance and complimentary beverages and an exclusive long sleeve "Tour" T-Shirts will also be available for purchase at the event. Space 15 Twenty is located at 1520 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.