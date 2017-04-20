Paramore Announce New Album and Release 'Hard Times' Video

The Andrew Joffe directed video for "Hard Times" can be streamed here. The new studio album, which features the return of original member Zac Farro, will be entitled "After Laughter" and it scheduled to be released on May 12th.

Paramore recorded the 12-track album at the historic RCA Studio B in the band's hometown of Nashville, and it was produced by band member Taylor York and Justin Meldal-Johnsen.

After Laughter Tracklisting:

1. Hard Times

2. Rose-Colored Boy

3. Told You So

4. Forgiveness

5. Fake Happy

6. 26

7. Pool

8. Grudges

9. Caught In The Middle

10. Idle Worship

11. No Friend

12. Tell Me How