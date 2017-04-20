Rainbow Singer's Supergroup The Ferrymen Release New Video

The song comes from their projects self-titled debut album which is set to hit stores on June 2nd. The band features Magnus Karlsson (Primal Fear, Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall ), Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black , Rainbow), and Mike Terrana (Rage, Axel Rudi Pell, MasterPlan).

The Ferrymen began last summer when Karlsson shared some tracks he had written with singer Ronnie Romero, who's profile got a big boost last year when Ritchie Blackmore recruited him to handle lead vocals for his special return to rock Rainbow shows. Watch the new video here.