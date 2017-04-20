Sam Outlaw Announces UK Summer Tour

The seven-date trek will be kicking off on July 22nd in The Sage Gateshead - SummerTyne and will conclude with an appearance at the Southern Fried Festival in Perth on the 28th.

The new album follows Outlaws' Ry and Joachim Cooder produced debut album 'Angeleno' which took home the International Album of the Year Award at the UK Americana Awards.

Sam Outlaw UK Tour Dates:

22-Jul Gateshead, The Sage Gateshead - SummerTyne

23-Jul London Canary Wharf, Nashville Meets London Music Festival

24-Jul Bristol The Tunnels

25-Jul Oxford, The Bullingdon

26-Jul Nottingham, The Glee

27-Jul Manchester, Gullivers

28-Jul Perth Southern Fried Festival - The Salutation Hotel