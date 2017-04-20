Ten Foot Pole Announce Their First Album In Over A Decade

Frontman Dennis Jagard had this to say, "We are excited to have fresh new recordings of our favorite old TFP songs, plus a couple of new ones, to introduce modern Ten Foot Pole to our friends, old and new."

"Setlist" was mixed and produced by Kyle Black (New Found Glory, Strung Out) and is the band's first new album release in over a decade. In addition to the new tracks "Scars" and "I Don't Want To Go" , the album takes a journey through the band's entire career with a look at the California punk scene, according to the announcement.

Tracklisting:

1. Scars

2. My Wall

3. John

4. I Don't Want To Go

5. Kicked Out Of Kindergarten

6. The Getaway

7. What You Want

8. Never Look Back

9. Nova Scotia

10. Closer to Grey

11. Plastic

12. ADD

13. Old Man (Acoustic)