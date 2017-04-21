Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'Attention'

"Attention" was released to all major streaming services and digital music retailers on Thursday following it's premiere the previous night during immersive music experience dubbed "The Attention Room," according to Atlantic Records.

They describe the experience as "a spectacular LED infinity tunnel, soundtracked by 'Attention,' with visuals that were designed to replicate the brain's reaction to receiving attention."

The Attention Room is located at 8017 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and is now open to the public every day through April 30th. The exhibit can be viewed on weekdays from 7 pm-11 pm and on weekends from 1 pm-11 pm. Check out the new song here.