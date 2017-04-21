Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album

The band announced that they will be releasing their comeback album, entitled "XVIII" on June 2nd under their just inked deal with Rise Records and have released a video for the new track "Oath". Watch it here.

The band will be hitting the stage for the first time in a decade for their special record release show on June 2nd at The Observatory in Santa Ana, Ca, which is not far from what was originally billed as their final show at the Anaheim venue Chain Reaction.