Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future

It will be the first release with founding band member Zac Farro since he left the band seven years ago. Williams revealed it was a difficult process getting to this point, due to various personnel changes, lawsuits and personal issues.

"You can run on the fumes of being a teenager for as long as you want, but eventually life hits you really hard," Williams explained. "I didn't even know if we were going to make another record.

She continues, "There was a moment when I didn't even want it to happen. Then it was like, I want it to happen, but I don't know how we're going to do it." Read more

The band's fifth studio album is slated to arrive May 12. here.