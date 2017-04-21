|
Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire
.
Long Island metal band Internal Bleeding suffered a major loss on Thursday when drummer William (Bill) Tolley was killed fighting a fire in Queens on Thursday. In addition to playing in the band, Tolley was a member of the New York City Fire Department and the local CBS affiliate reports that he fell from the roof of a multi-family home while fighting a fire. The band shared the following on their Facebook page, "Our drummer, the heartbeat of the band, William Tolley died today. There are ZERO WORDS to describe the loss. He was a good, decent and honorable man who loved his friends, his family and the people he served. There will never be another like him. There are no words to describe the utter sadness and despair we feel right now. We love you Bill." New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued this statement, "I'm very sorry to report tragedy has struck our city. Today we lost a hero of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). William Tolley was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY dedicated to protecting others. "To William's family, we not only stand by you today but in the weeks and years ahead. Our hearts also go out today to the members of the FDNY, especially the members of Ladder 135 in Ridgewood."
