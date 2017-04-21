Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Nicki Minaj Releases Video For 'No Frauds' Featuring Drake and Lil Wayne
04-21-2017
.
Nicki Minaj

(Radio.com) Nicki Minaj has released the official music video for her new single "No Frauds," which features Drake And Lil Wayne, despite some controversy surrounding some of the scenes in the clip.

Directed by Benny Boom, the video begins with Minaj lounging in a crown in a throne room and then cuts to her in front of Big Ben. Later, she hits the club with Drake and sits on a throne alongside Lil Wayne.

The clip somewhat controversially features shots of the Westminster Bridge which Minaj reportedly considered cutting after the recent London terror attack. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

