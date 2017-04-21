Poison's Rikki Rockett Launches Drive For Cancer Therapy

Following a 2015 diagnosis that confirmed the presence of oral cancer, the rocker initially received standard radiation and chemotherapy treatment before checking in to Moore's for the experimental procedure.

"I was more scared than I have ever been," explained Rockett, "but nine weeks later when I got my first PET/CT/MRI, the cancer had shrunk over 90%!!! A mere nine weeks later, I was 100% cancer free on July 13th, one day before my son Jude's seventh birthday."

Rockett joined the reunited Poison lineup for a 30th anniversary tour that recently began and will see them play their own headline dates while on the road with Def Leppard and Tesla.

The drummer is now asking concert-goers to join him in supporting immunotherapy at Moores Cancer Center. At US stops on the band's 2017 tour now through June, attendees will hear his story, watch a video about Moores and be given the opportunity to donate $10 by texting "RIKKI" to 50555. (Anyone else at home can also participate at any time.)

"Without the doctors and staff at Moores Cancer Center, I can honestly say I don't think I'd be here today, to say nothing about playing drums and going on tour again," says Rockett. "I am incredibly grateful that I've got my life back and I'll get to see my two children grow up." Read more here.