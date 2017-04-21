|
Positively Bob: Willie Nile Sings Bob Dylan Album Announced
.
(Conqueroo) Music veteran Willie Nile will be paying tribute to Bob Dylan, an artist that inspired him, with the release of his new album "Positively Bob: Willie Nile Sings Bob Dylan" on June 23rd. We were sent the following details "These songs opened up a lot of doors for me, and for a whole generation of kids," Nile states. "Discovering Dylan's songs in the '60s was incredibly liberating; it made me realize that there were no limitations or walls that could not be scaled or knocked down. This is the Shakespeare of rock 'n' roll we're talkin' about here." Dylan's poetic genius and playful irreverence are prominent throughout Positively Bob, with Nile mining ten vintage Dylan compositions, with imaginative, uninhibited arrangements that often recast familiar songs in a fascinating new light. For example, he injects "Blowin' in the Wind" with a shot of Ramones-style adrenaline, and turns "The Times They Are A-Changin'" into an insistent rock anthem, while "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35" gets a loose, upbeat rock 'n' roll treatment, "Subterranean Homesick Blues" is delivered with rootsy rockabilly fervor and "You Ain't Goin' Nowhere" gets a down-home treatment that recalls the song's Basement Tapes origins. Meanwhile, "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" retains its original apocalyptic urgency, while Nile applies a light, intimate touch to the timeless Dylan ballads "Love Minus Zero/No Limit," "I Want You," "Every Grain of Sand" and "Abandoned Love." Nile's deep affinity for Dylan's work goes back to the 1960s, and Dylan's influence has been a constant inspiration for as long as he's been making music. But it was Nile's participation in a 75th-birthday Dylan tribute show at New York's City Winery in May 2016 that planted the seed for Positively Bob. "What struck me was how timely so many of the songs we played that night felt," Nile explains. "These songs are still important and meaningful and still resonate in today's world, and they're a blast to play. I thought I could bring some good energy to them and thought it would be fun to rock them up a bit. It was a total labor of love. These songs are still great and need to be heard. Nile says that he wasn't intimidated by the challenge of choosing an album's worth of songs from Dylan's voluminous songbook. "When I got the invitation to sing four Dylan songs at City Winery, I stayed up late one night and just looked at all the songs in his catalog. I wanted to see if there were some songs I could pull off that would be fun to play live, and I wanted to bring them to life in a way that was believable and respectful. I just went by feel and instinct. I just picked up my guitar and went song by song and knocked out the arrangements pretty quickly. I didn't want to force anything. If a song didn't come together right away, I moved on to something else."
"These songs opened up a lot of doors for me, and for a whole generation of kids," Nile states. "Discovering Dylan's songs in the '60s was incredibly liberating; it made me realize that there were no limitations or walls that could not be scaled or knocked down. This is the Shakespeare of rock 'n' roll we're talkin' about here."
Dylan's poetic genius and playful irreverence are prominent throughout Positively Bob, with Nile mining ten vintage Dylan compositions, with imaginative, uninhibited arrangements that often recast familiar songs in a fascinating new light. For example, he injects "Blowin' in the Wind" with a shot of Ramones-style adrenaline, and turns "The Times They Are A-Changin'" into an insistent rock anthem, while "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35" gets a loose, upbeat rock 'n' roll treatment, "Subterranean Homesick Blues" is delivered with rootsy rockabilly fervor and "You Ain't Goin' Nowhere" gets a down-home treatment that recalls the song's Basement Tapes origins. Meanwhile, "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" retains its original apocalyptic urgency, while Nile applies a light, intimate touch to the timeless Dylan ballads "Love Minus Zero/No Limit," "I Want You," "Every Grain of Sand" and "Abandoned Love."
Nile's deep affinity for Dylan's work goes back to the 1960s, and Dylan's influence has been a constant inspiration for as long as he's been making music. But it was Nile's participation in a 75th-birthday Dylan tribute show at New York's City Winery in May 2016 that planted the seed for Positively Bob.
"What struck me was how timely so many of the songs we played that night felt," Nile explains. "These songs are still important and meaningful and still resonate in today's world, and they're a blast to play. I thought I could bring some good energy to them and thought it would be fun to rock them up a bit. It was a total labor of love. These songs are still great and need to be heard.
Nile says that he wasn't intimidated by the challenge of choosing an album's worth of songs from Dylan's voluminous songbook. "When I got the invitation to sing four Dylan songs at City Winery, I stayed up late one night and just looked at all the songs in his catalog. I wanted to see if there were some songs I could pull off that would be fun to play live, and I wanted to bring them to life in a way that was believable and respectful. I just went by feel and instinct. I just picked up my guitar and went song by song and knocked out the arrangements pretty quickly. I didn't want to force anything. If a song didn't come together right away, I moved on to something else."
Conqueroo submitted this story.
• Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire
• Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album
• Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song Returns To U.S. Singles Chart
• Linkin Park Star Explains Band's Change In Musical Direction
• Jack White's 'American Epic' Coming To TV
• Zakk Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Album
• Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future
• Metallica Star's 12 Year-Old Son Rocks With Korn
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Launches Drive For Cancer Therapy
• Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announces U.S. Tour
• Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke
• Jimmy Kimmel Shares Bonus Dreamcar Performance
• Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour
• Rise Against Stream New Song 'The Violence'
• Chris Cornell Performs New Song On The Tonight Show
• Drake Didn't Receive All His Cash Money Alleges Lawsuit
• Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Concert Postponed Due To NBA Playoff Game
• Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'Attention'
• Lana Del Rey Reveals Collaboration With Sean Lennon
• Nicki Minaj Releases Video For 'No Frauds' Featuring Drake and Lil Wayne
• Video From Kendrick Lamar's Coachella Performance Goes Online
• Selena Gomez And the Weeknd No Longer Camera Shy
• Singled Out: Rahn Anthoni's I'll Trust You
• New Prince EP With Unreleased Songs May Be Released Friday
• Drake The Victim Of A Strange Break In
• Lana Del Rey Streams New Song 'Lust For Life' Featuring The Weeknd
• Ed Sheeran Pranked With Intentionally Misspelled Tattoo
• B.o.B Announces North American Summer Tour
• Major Lazer's 'Run Up' Remixed By Sub Focus
• Jack Antonoff Performs New Bleachers Song On TV
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.