Rise Against Stream New Song 'The Violence'
(Radio.com) Rise Against have released a stream of their new single titled "The Violence." The track is the first single from the band's new album Wolves, which will be released on June 9. It's the first new music from the band since 2014's The Black Market. In addition to their previously announced tour with Deftones, the band have revealed details about small shows at House of Vans in Chicago and Brooklyn and a show at the famed Troubadour in Los Angeles. Rise Against have also announced a date at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium July 13. Of Mice and Men will open. KROQ pre-sale begins this Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 am PT and general on-sale is Friday, April 21 via AXS.com. Listen to the new song here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
