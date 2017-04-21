Rise Against Stream New Song 'The Violence'

In addition to their previously announced tour with Deftones, the band have revealed details about small shows at House of Vans in Chicago and Brooklyn and a show at the famed Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Rise Against have also announced a date at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium July 13. Of Mice and Men will open. KROQ pre-sale begins this Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 am PT and general on-sale is Friday, April 21 via AXS.com. Listen to the new song here.