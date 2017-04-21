|
Selena Gomez And the Weeknd No Longer Camera Shy
.
(Radio.com) Instagram queen Selena Gomez finally posted a photo of herself with rumored boyfriend The Weeknd last weekend. It's not news to anyone that the two are together, but this is the first time she's posted a photo with her alleged squeeze on her own Instagram. But we've been leading up to this for months. You'll recall, surely, that she posted a short video of The Weeknd back in January, and in February, the pair was spotted together in Paris. Who could forget their "aquarium adventure" in March, where The Weekend posted an Instagram Story featuring Gomez? The memory of her standing by the stage as The Weeknd performed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a few weeks ago still sets our hearts aflutter, and we're sure you feel the same way. The photo of the two of them together at a birthday party from a few days ago? It's almost more than we can take. So, even though Gomez "can't stand" media anymore, she's posted a photo of herself with the man also known as Abel Tesfaye on her Instagram over the weekend. Sit down and enjoy. See the full photo here.
