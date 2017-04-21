Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour

Stills and Collins are planning an album for summer 2017 release and they're also going to tour together from July through September. The two have worked in the studio together on a couple of occasions (notably, Stills' appearance on Collins' 1968 album Who Knows Where the Time Has Gone), but this will mark the first time they've recorded together as a duo.

The two met in 1967 and dated for two years, inspiring Stills to write 'Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," from CSN's debut album. On their summer tour, Stills and Collins will perform songs from their upcoming album along with, of course, classics from their respective catalogs. See their tour dates here.