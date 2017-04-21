Video From Kendrick Lamar's Coachella Performance Goes Online

Lamar performance at the Southern California music festival included some of his new tracks, including "DNA," "ELEMENT," "LUST," "XXX," "HUMBLE" and "GOD."

During the concert, Travis Scott joined Lamar on stage to perform "goosebumps," the collaboration from Birds in the trap Sing McKnight. After, Schoolboy Q showed up to perform 'That Part," while Future served as Lamar's hype man during "Mask Off." Check out a clip of the performance here.