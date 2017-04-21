Zakk Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Album

"Live In Detroit" is set to be released on June 16th as a vinyl LP in multiple color variations (preorder page lists black and clear versions) and will feature an epic 13 minute and 25 second performance of "War Pigs" on side one, with "Supernaut" and "Fairies Wear Boots" on the B side. Check out the preorders here.

The recordings were captured during the band's October 28th, 2016 concert at The Fillmore in Detroit. Aside from Wylde, the group also features bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie), and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age, Bl'ast!).

Fans can catch the band on the road this spring when they launch their U.S. headline tour which is scheduled to kick off on May 18th at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City.



Live In Detroit Tracklisting:

Side A

1. War Pigs (13:25)

Side B

2. Supernaut (4:57)

3. Fairies Wear Boots (7:33)



US Tour Dates:

5/18 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

5/19 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

5/20 - BB&T Pavilion @ WMMR BBQ - Camden, NJ

5/21 - MAPFRE Stadium @ Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH

5/23 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

5/25 - Warehouse Live Studio - Houston, TX

5/26 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX w/ The Sword

5/27 - Catch The Fever Festival Grounds @ Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

5/28 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

5/30 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

5/31 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

6/02 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

6/03 - KQRC's Rockfest - Kansas City, MO

6/04 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

6/06 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

6/07 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

6/08 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

6/09 - Riverview Ranch @ 40th Annual Redwood Run - Piercy, CA

6/10 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

6/17 - El Rey - Los Angeles, CA