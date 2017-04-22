Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

50 Cent Set To Executive Produce New TV Series 'The Oath'
04-22-2017
.
50 Cent

(Radio.com) 50 Cent and his G-Unit Television company is stepping behind the camera to executive produce a new TV series for Sony TV's Crackle, titled The Oath.

According to Crackle, "the scripted original series explores the subculture of gangs, whose members are sworn to protect and defend their own." The series is also being written and created by former L.A. County Sheriff's deputy Joe Halpin, known for his recent work on Hawaii Five-O, Ice, and The Lottery.

"I am very excited to be partnering with Sony Pictures Television Networks and Crackle," said 50 Cent in a press release. "To be able to bring this story to life is something I'm looking forward to and Joe Halpin's personal experience will make this unlike anything that's been seen before." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

