Brad Paisley Takes A Trip To 'Heaven South' In New Video

"Heaven South" features Paisley riding in the back of an old pickup truck through the streets and countryside of Franklin, Tennessee. The song itself celebrates the quintessential Southern small town, which is richly showcased with numerous shots of people in the quaint community outside of Nashville.

Rolling Stone points out that the video seems to pay homage to a similarly styled video the Georgia Satellites created for their hit single, "Keep Your Hands to Yourself." Watch the video here.