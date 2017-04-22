Coldplay Battling Themselves For Songwriting Award

The other categories are less confusing. The Album Award nominees are Love & Hate by Michael Kiwanuka, Skeleton Tree by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and The Dreaming Room by Laura Mvula.

In the Best Contemporary Song category, Mura Masa's "Love$ick" (feat. A$AP Rocky) will face off against Skepta's "Man" and NEIKED's "Sexual" (feat. Dyo). Read more here.