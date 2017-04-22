Did Luke Bryan Help Predators Score Playoff Sweep

Bryan took to social media afterward with an enthusiastic, cheering photo of himself with the caption, "Let's do this." After the game, Bryan and fellow country star Dierks Bentley jokingly took credit for the Predator's 4-1 victory.

Writing on social media, Bentley joked, "I don't think we should take all the credit but I will say once @lukebryan and I put these hats on the @predsnhl scored two goals in a row! Just sayin." Check out the posts here.