J.Lo and A-Rod Affectionately Hugging And Smiling Visiting Schoolchildren

According to the organization's website, J-Lo and A-Rod acted very much like a couple. 'It was clear both J.Lo and A.Rod enjoyed their visit to the Fundacion MIR, affectionately hugging and smiling throughout," the nonprofit reports.

While at the school, Lopez and Rodriguez distributed 400 backpacks and other school supplies. Lopez shared a photo of her visit on Twitter, writing "Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir." Read more here.