James Corden Challenges Riz Ahmed To Rap Battle

The CBS host slammed Ahmed's acting ability, his show's viewership and even managed a dig at United Airlines. "Am I supposed to be afraid of Riz 'cause he raps?/ His lyrics lack depth just like when he acts/ You might recognize him from some TV shows/ or not at all if you don't pay for HBO/ This is a blood bath. It's not a fair fight/ It's like you were overbooked on the United Air flight."

Ahmed countered that Corden was just jealous, and sniped about Corden's game with the ladies -- before landing a jab at the controversial Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad.

'Yeah, I did do Star Wars. I bet that made you mad/ Too bad they weren't trying to cast Jabba the Hut's dad/ Yeah, I had Lena's baby. It was fun/ I was on Girls, but you never touched one/' You're not an emcee, you begged me to let you down gently/ I wouldn't stop this war if Kendall Jenner brought out Pepsis." Watch the full rap battle here.