|
Shawn Mendes Streams New Song 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
.
(Radio.com) Shawn Mendes had been teasing his fans about possible new music and after a series of cryptic posts on social media, the singer finally released his new single, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." "The minute I wrote this song I knew I wanted to get it out before my tour started, to give fans something new and fresh in addition to everything from Illuminate," Mendes expressed in a statement. "I can't wait to perform it on the tour, and for everyone to hear it. It's equal parts what is amazing about this album, and what I'm so excited for about the music I have coming up next." Listen to the new track here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
