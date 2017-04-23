Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

All Time Low Star Expresses Solidarity with Harry Styles
04-23-2017
.
Harry Styles

(Radio.com) All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth recently took to social media to express his solidarity with fellow music star Harry Styles, regarding Styles' recent comments about young women as music fans.

During a Rolling Stone interview, the reporter quizzed Styles' about his younger fan base from his work with One Direction. "Who's to say that young girls who like pop music -- short for popular, right? -- have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy?" the 23-year-year old responded.

Journalist Katherine Speller posted the excerpt online, with the caption, "My kink is Harry Styles respecting teen girls and their pure unironic enjoyment of things, thank u."

Gaskarth reposted Speller's post about Styles' comments, writing "He nailed it." In a follow-up tweet, the singer wrote, "Been asked questions like this before: Do we worry that some of our fanbase is young, etc. as if it carries some kind of negative connotation."

"Young or old, fans are fans! Just shows that we all enjoy the same sound. Kudos to young people who have good taste in music!" wrote one fan. "100% Gaskarth responded. "All about enjoying a tune. Nothing else matters. :)" Check out the posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Harry Styles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Harry Styles T-shirts and Posters

More Harry Styles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


All Time Low Star Expresses Solidarity with Harry Styles

Harry Styles Opens Up About New Album And Taylor Swift

Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album

Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music

Director Christopher Nolan Praises Harry Styles

Harry Styles Almost Cast As Han Solo In 'Star Wars' Movie

Harry Styles Reveals Solo Release Date And Details

Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'

Harry Styles Reveals Details For Debut Solo Single

Harry Styles To Perform New Solo Song On Saturday Night Live


More Stories for Harry Styles

Harry Styles Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Icon Michael Anthony Hit With Personal Tragedy- Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire- Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album- more

Axl Rose Doesn't Deserve Negative Image Says Ex Guns N' Roses Star- Journey Split With Steve Perry Over Stupid Issues Recalls Schon- Paramore Announce New Album- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Special Show- Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour- Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover- Peter Criss- more

Page Too:
Bizarre Drake Home Break In Explained- Zayn Malik and PARTYNEXTDOOR Release 'Still Got Time' Video- Brad Paisley Releases 'Love and War' Video with John Fogerty- more

Prince Was Biggest Selling Artist Of 2016- Coldplay Battling Themselves For Award- Harry Styles Opens Up About Album And Taylor Swift- Ed Sheeran Serenades Dying Fan- more

Prince's 'Deliverance' EP Release In Limbo- Drake Didn't Receive All His Cash Money Alleges Lawsuit- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Concert Postponed Due To NBA Playoff Game- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Icon Michael Anthony Hit With Personal Tragedy

Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire

Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album

Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song Returns To U.S. Singles Chart

Linkin Park Star Explains Band's Change In Musical Direction

Jack White's 'American Epic' Coming To TV

Zakk Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Album

Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future

Metallica Star's 12 Year-Old Son Rocks With Korn

Poison's Rikki Rockett Launches Drive For Cancer Therapy

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announces U.S. Tour

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke

Jimmy Kimmel Shares Bonus Dreamcar Performance

Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour

Rise Against Stream New Song 'The Violence'

Chris Cornell Performs New Song On The Tonight Show

• more

Page Too News Stories
Prince Was Biggest Selling Artist Of 2016

Coldplay Battling Themselves For Songwriting Award

Harry Styles Opens Up About New Album And Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Serenades Dying Teen Fan

Shania Twain To Debut New Music At Festival

Justin Bieber Goes Bilingual For 'Despacito' Remix

Mac Miller And Ty Dolla Sign Release Epic 'Cinderella' Video

Linkin Park Added To Expanded SPF Weekend Lineup

Joe Jonas Talks DNCE's New Track on 'Kissing Strangers'

Did Luke Bryan Help Predators Score Playoff Sweep

Migos Get Cultured With Mike Tyson In Vegas

Tyler, The Creator Behind Bill Nye's New Theme Song

Big Boi Confirms Album and Streams New Track 'Mic Jack'

Anderson .Paak Performs 'Girl' Live With The Internet

Shawn Mendes Streams New Song 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Gucci Mane Delivers New Song Called 'Coachella'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.