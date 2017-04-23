Bizarre Drake Home Break In Explained

24-year-old Mesha Collins was arrested on the scene and has been charged with entering a residence with intent to steal a victim's property, and her bail is set at $100,000.

TMZ's cameras caught up with Drake's father Dennis Graham who shed some light on the intruder's paltry haul. He explained that the house was under renovation, and really, there was nothing to steal. Check out the full clip below. Read more here.