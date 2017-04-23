David Bowie's 'BOWPROMO' Unboxing Video Goes Online

Inside we see some high-gloss photos of Bowie in a manila folder. The simple white sleeves are modeled after the original 1971 version, when the work was just a demo. BOWPROMO is led by 'Oh! You Pretty Things." At its inception, only 500 copies of the demo existed because they were designed to secure Bowie a record deal.

Cracked Actor is a 1974 live album recorded in Los Angeles. Record Store day describes the work as 'a pivotal gig in the transition between the Diamond Dogs tour and the Philly Dogs tour." See the unboxing video here.