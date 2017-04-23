Elton John Praises James Corden For 'TIME 100'

In his essay on Corden, Elton John explained how early segments of Carpool Karaoke with superstars like George Michael primed his Late Late Show success across the pond.

"James is one of the most hardworking and talented people you will ever meet. But that alone doesn't explain his extraordinary success," John writes. "Anyone -- friends and fans alike -- can tell you that James doesn't take himself, or others, too seriously. And that's why he's able to make us laugh, cry and sing--sometimes all at once." Read more here.