Justin Bieber Joined By Luis Fonsi For Live 'Despacito' Performance

The next night, his never-ending Purpose World Tour stopped through Puerto Rico's Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum and Fonsi joined Bieber onstage to debut a live version of the remix.

Reportedly, the crowd went wild when Fonsi appeared, leveraging the crossover appeal of both artists--whose remix is rapidly gaining YouTube views. Bieber's first step outside the English language might not be his last. See some footage from Fonsi's appearance here.