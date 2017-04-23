Katy Perry Becomes Food Network's Guy Fieri

Her resemblance to the earthy Food Network host is uncanny. But instead of diners, drive-ins and dives, Perry stopped by her local Starbucks to order a Unicorn Frappuccino -- the much-Instagrammed, limited edition beverage folks can't stop talking about.

The Unicorn Frappuccino is the beverage for our times: sugary, photogenic and full of empty calories. But Katy saw herself in the drink: "I couldn't handle drinking my own blood," she captioned a Snapchat story. See the full post here.