Lady Gaga Talks Mental Illness With Prince William
04-23-2017
.
Lady Gaga

(Radio.com) Lady Gaga opened up about her struggles with mental illness in a Facetime conversation with Prince William. "There's a lot of shame attached to mental illness," She told the Duke of Cambridge to promote his mental awareness campaign Heads Together, which he runs with the Duchess and Prince Harry. "You feel like something's wrong with you. And in my life I go, 'Oh my goodness, look at all these beautiful, wonderful things that I have and I should be so happy.'"

During the three-and-a-half minute conversation, Gaga revealed that post-traumatic stress disorder often left her waking up feeling unhappy and not understanding why.

"It made me very nervous at first - me waking up every morning and feeling sad and going onstage is something that's very hard to describe," she said. "But you can't help it if in the morning when you wake up you are so tired, you are so sad. You are so full of anxiety and the shakes that you can barely think, but it was like saying, 'This is a part of me and that's okay.'"

The video was posted on the Royal Family's Facebook page and it's the latest clip in the #oktosay series, in which various people from different places discuss their battles with mental health. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

